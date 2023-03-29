Please send your event details to Lori Bennett at lthompsonbennett@aol.com
April 1
Bailey Theater Company auditions and interviews, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
April 6
People’s Choice Awards, American Legion in Fairplay, includes taco bar from Casa Sanchez, 5 p.m.
April 6
Fairplay Easter Egg Hunt, South Park City Museum, call for information 719-836-2720.
April 8
3rd annual Doggie Easter Egg Hunt at Dog Works!, Fairplay, 11 a.m -1 p.m.
April 8 and 9
Third Annual Easter Chocolate Walk Weekend in Fairplay presented by What’s Happening in the Mountains - Local Community Events. Everyone is welcome and can find a flyer at TBK Bank in Fairplay on April 1 showing a list of businesses that will be handing out sweet free treats while supplies last.
April 16
Seniors Alliance of Platte Canyon is partnering with the Glen Isle Resort for a historic tour followed by light snacks, 2-4 p.m. There is no charge. Reservations are required by April 9. To reserve your spot call 720-385-8300.
April 29
Daddy-Daughter Dance, South Park School campus, $25 per couple, 5 - 8 p.m.
June 23
Friday, TGI Fairplay Free Concert on Front Street with Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, 5 - 9 p.m.
