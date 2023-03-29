Bailey, CO (80421)

Today

Intermittent snow showers and windy this morning. Peeks of sunshine later. High 37F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.