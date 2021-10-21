Bailey’s Cowboy Christmas
Cowboy Christmas in Bailey will be held Dec. 4 at 83 Main Street at the Bailey Community Center.
Santa will arrive at 2 p.m. to kick off the festivities, so bring the whole family down for free and fun activities from 2-4 p.m., followed by our tree lighting and parade at dusk.
Parade entries must be ready and lined up by Chimney Doctor by 4 p.m.
· Pictures with Santa, kids crafts, activities and s’mores, the “Can of Beans” trophy and a $100 cash prize will be awarded for best parade float will all be part of the fun.
This is a free event sponsored by The Platte Canyon Area Chamber of Commerce.
Email krismasCO1@gmail.com for more information.
Cemetary Tours
Join the Park County Historical Society Oct. 30 for a tour of the Platte Canyon Cemeteries. We will share stories of our Canyon predecessors, along with some ancestors from the vicinity.
We will tour three or four cemeteries in the Canyon. Meet at McGraw Park in Bailey at 10:30 a.m., and we’ll start the tour from there. Bring a lunch along. Come celebrate our Park County predecessors.
Call 303-838-7740 for more info. www.parkcountyhistory.com
