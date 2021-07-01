Join Mosquito Range Heritage Initiative from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7 for a Nature Science Workshop in Thompson Park. Designed for families with children ages 6-12 (or so), the workshop will consist of an easy-to-moderate hike as we explore our mountains and their natural wonders. MRHI will be offering weekly workshops through the end of July at varying locations. All workshops are completely free. For more information, please contact info@MRHI.org.
