Medicare 101
WHAT: Medicare 101 Series - Everything you need to know.
Topics covered include:
-Medicare Eligibility and Coverage (Parts A and B)
-Medicare Options (Medigap and Medicare Advantage Plans) Medicare Part D (Prescription Drug Coverage)
-Other Health Insurance Options: (PERA, COBRA, FEHB Tri-Care, Medicaid, and Employer Group Insurance)
Classes are provided at no cost. Registration required. For more information and to register for this event, please go to: www.ppacg.org/medicare-101-webinars/ or they can call Hillary Spivak at 719-836-4296.
WHEN: April 4, 11, 18, 25 from 1-2:30 p.m.
HOW: Livestream the events or join us in person at the Lake George Community Center, Guffey Library, Platte Canyon Fire District in Bailey, or in Fairplay at the Park County Administrative Building.
REGISTER: https://www.ppacg.org/medicare-101-webinars/
SPC Membership Drive
Time is running out. Join or renew your membership by March 31st and be entered into a drawing to win a load of road base or gravel delivered anywhere within 20 miles of Alma or Fairplay.
Contest Rules: All newly activated business memberships and renewed memberships will be entered into a drawing to be held on April 1, 2023, by the South Park Chamber of Commerce. One-year membership for the South Park Chamber of Commerce required for entry. One winner will be selected, and delivery must be made within the South Park Chamber of Commerce district within a 20-mile range of downtown Fairplay or Alma. The winner will be notified via email by April 3, 2023. If for any reason the winner does not respond to the email accepting the prize or is not available or otherwise able to accept the prize within ten business days, a secondary winner will be chosen. The winner’s name will be posted on the South Park Chamber of Commerce website by April 17, 2023. The winning prize will include one dump truck load of screened gravel or ¾-inch road base. The winner will be contacted to arrange delivery location and schedule. Winning prize is not redeemable for cash.
