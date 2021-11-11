The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8661 dinner meeting will be Nov. 17 1800 hours (6 p.m.). We will have tacos. This is an open meeting so allveterans, fireman, Boy Scouts troop 238, members, new members, and guest are invited. There is no cost for this meeting. The breakfast we did on Nov. 7, was a great success with 45 veterans eating free for Veterans Day and we had attendance of near 300 people. We want thank all the help we had, with out you thebreakfast wouldn’t been a success. For more details call Commander Bill Taylor at (720) 878-2142.
Latest e-Edition
Local Lens
This Week's Mountain Guide
Most Popular
Articles
- Everything we need to known about Lone Rock Ranch
- Ballot issues draw mixed bag of results
- Park County Sheriff’s Blotter
- Beaver Creek Boardwalk completed in Fairplay
- Daniel David harmon
- Fee of $1,700 waived to rezone 40 acres near Hartsel
- Election places new faces on school boards
- Cemetary tours shed light on Park County history
- Online boutique business up and running
- Deer Park Methodist Church welcomes Rev. Joyce Snapp
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.