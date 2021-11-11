The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8661 dinner meeting will be Nov. 17 1800 hours (6 p.m.). We will have tacos.  This is an open meeting so allveterans, fireman, Boy Scouts troop 238, members, new members, and guest are invited.  There is no cost for this meeting.  The breakfast we did on Nov. 7, was a great success with 45 veterans eating free for Veterans Day and we had attendance of near 300 people. We want thank all the help we had, with out you thebreakfast wouldn’t been a success. For more details call Commander Bill Taylor at (720) 878-2142.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.