South Park School District RE-2
Menus for February 1 – 4
Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk
Tuesday: Mini Pancakes, Peach Cup, Milk
Wednesday: Breakfast Bar, Apple, Milk
Thursday: Cereal, Juice, Milk
Lunch
Monday: Chicken Filet, Seasoned Rice, Broccoli, Pineapple, Milk
Tuesday: Beef Burrito, Seasoned Beans, Peaches, Milk
Wednesday: Country Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Cinnamon Applesauce, Milk
Thursday: Toasted Cheese Sandwich & Tomato Soup, Applesauce, Milk
Platte Canyon School District RE-1
Menus for February 1 – 5
Not Available at Press Time
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.