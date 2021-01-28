South Park School District RE-2

Menus for February 1 – 4

Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools  

Breakfast

Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk

Tuesday: Mini Pancakes, Peach Cup, Milk

Wednesday: Breakfast Bar, Apple, Milk

Thursday: Cereal, Juice, Milk

Lunch

Monday: Chicken Filet, Seasoned Rice, Broccoli, Pineapple, Milk

Tuesday: Beef Burrito, Seasoned Beans, Peaches, Milk

Wednesday: Country Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Cinnamon Applesauce, Milk

Thursday: Toasted Cheese Sandwich & Tomato Soup, Applesauce, Milk

Platte Canyon School District RE-1

Menus for February 1 – 5

Not Available at Press Time

