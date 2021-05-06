Platte Canyon School District RE-1

Menus for May 10 – 14

Deer Creek Elementary School

Breakfast

Monday: Cereal with Fruit

Tuesday: Breakfast Baked Good with Fruit

Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit

Thursday: Cereal with Fruit

Friday: Breakfast Burrito with Fruit

Lunch

Monday: Cold Cut Sandwich with Fruit and Vegetable

Tuesday: Quesadillas with Fruit and Vegetable

Wednesday: Burgers with Fruit and Vegetable

Thursday: Tomato Soup

Friday: Tacos with Fruit and Vegetable

Fitzsimmons Middle and Platte Canyon High Schools

Breakfast

Monday: Oatmeal with Fruit

Tuesday: Baked Breakfast Good with Fruit

Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit and House Granola

Thursday: Birds Basket with Fruit

Friday: Breakfast Rice with Fruit

Lunch

Monday: Mexican Chicken with Fruit and Vegetable

Tuesday: Mixed Green Salad with Fruit and Vegetable

Wednesday: Fried Rice Bowls with Fruit and Vegetable

Thursday: BLT with Fruit and Vegetable

Friday: Chili

South Park School District RE-2

Menus for May 10 – 13

Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools  

Breakfast

Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk

Tuesday: Yogurt, Granola, Banana, Milk

Wednesday: Bagel, Cream Cheese, Orange, Milk

Thursday: Cereal, Juice, Milk

Lunch

Monday: South Park Burger, French Fries, Melon, Milk

Tuesday: Chicken Pot Pie, Peaches, Chocolate Cake, Milk

Wednesday: Pizza, Roasted Vegetables, Fruit Cup, Milk

Thursday: Tacos, Santiago Beans, Strawberry Medley, Milk

