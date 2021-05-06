Platte Canyon School District RE-1
Menus for May 10 – 14
Deer Creek Elementary School
Breakfast
Monday: Cereal with Fruit
Tuesday: Breakfast Baked Good with Fruit
Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit
Thursday: Cereal with Fruit
Friday: Breakfast Burrito with Fruit
Lunch
Monday: Cold Cut Sandwich with Fruit and Vegetable
Tuesday: Quesadillas with Fruit and Vegetable
Wednesday: Burgers with Fruit and Vegetable
Thursday: Tomato Soup
Friday: Tacos with Fruit and Vegetable
Fitzsimmons Middle and Platte Canyon High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: Oatmeal with Fruit
Tuesday: Baked Breakfast Good with Fruit
Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit and House Granola
Thursday: Birds Basket with Fruit
Friday: Breakfast Rice with Fruit
Lunch
Monday: Mexican Chicken with Fruit and Vegetable
Tuesday: Mixed Green Salad with Fruit and Vegetable
Wednesday: Fried Rice Bowls with Fruit and Vegetable
Thursday: BLT with Fruit and Vegetable
Friday: Chili
South Park School District RE-2
Menus for May 10 – 13
Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk
Tuesday: Yogurt, Granola, Banana, Milk
Wednesday: Bagel, Cream Cheese, Orange, Milk
Thursday: Cereal, Juice, Milk
Lunch
Monday: South Park Burger, French Fries, Melon, Milk
Tuesday: Chicken Pot Pie, Peaches, Chocolate Cake, Milk
Wednesday: Pizza, Roasted Vegetables, Fruit Cup, Milk
Thursday: Tacos, Santiago Beans, Strawberry Medley, Milk
