Platte Canyon School District RE-1

Menus for December 7 - 11

Deer Creek Elementary School

Breakfast

Monday: Cereal With Fruit

Tuesday: Pancakes With Fruit

Wednesday: Parfait With Fruit

Thursday: Kitchen Choice Muffin With Fruit

Friday: Hot Oatmeal With Fruit

Lunch

Monday: Wraps With Chips, Fruit And Vegetable

Tuesday: Pulled Pork Sand With Fruit And Vegetable

Wednesday: Pizza And Salad

Thursday: Chili, Cinnamon Roll, Fruit, Vegetable

Friday: Mac And Cheese With Fruit And Vegetable

Fitzsimmons Middle and Platte Canyon High Schools

Breakfast

Monday: French Toast With Fruit

Tuesday: Bagels And Cream Cheese With Fruit

Wednesday: Parfaits With House Granola And Fruit

Thursday: Breakfast Potato Hash With Fruit

Friday: Chef Choice Muffin With Fruit

Lunch

Monday: Wraps With Chips, Fruit And Vegetable

Tuesday: Pulled Pork Sandwich With Fruit And Vegetable

Wednesday: Pico Bowls

Thursday: Chili And Cinnamon Rolls With Vegetable And Fruit

Friday: Chinese Noodles With Chicken, Asian Vegetable And Fruit

South Park School District RE-2

Menus for December 7 - 10

Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools

Breakfast

Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk

Tuesday: Mini Waffle, Strawberry Cup, Milk

Wednesday: Muffin, Apple, Milk

Thursday: Cereal, Juice, Milk

Lunch

Monday: Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Peaches, Cornbread, Milk

Tuesday: Spaghetti with Meatballs, Green Beans, Pears, Breadsticks, Milk

Wednesday: Taco Salad, Refried Beans, Strawberry Cup, Milk

Thursday: Sloppy Sliders, Potato Smiles, Grapes, Milk

