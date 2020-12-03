Platte Canyon School District RE-1
Menus for December 7 - 11
Deer Creek Elementary School
Breakfast
Monday: Cereal With Fruit
Tuesday: Pancakes With Fruit
Wednesday: Parfait With Fruit
Thursday: Kitchen Choice Muffin With Fruit
Friday: Hot Oatmeal With Fruit
Lunch
Monday: Wraps With Chips, Fruit And Vegetable
Tuesday: Pulled Pork Sand With Fruit And Vegetable
Wednesday: Pizza And Salad
Thursday: Chili, Cinnamon Roll, Fruit, Vegetable
Friday: Mac And Cheese With Fruit And Vegetable
Fitzsimmons Middle and Platte Canyon High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: French Toast With Fruit
Tuesday: Bagels And Cream Cheese With Fruit
Wednesday: Parfaits With House Granola And Fruit
Thursday: Breakfast Potato Hash With Fruit
Friday: Chef Choice Muffin With Fruit
Lunch
Monday: Wraps With Chips, Fruit And Vegetable
Tuesday: Pulled Pork Sandwich With Fruit And Vegetable
Wednesday: Pico Bowls
Thursday: Chili And Cinnamon Rolls With Vegetable And Fruit
Friday: Chinese Noodles With Chicken, Asian Vegetable And Fruit
South Park School District RE-2
Menus for December 7 - 10
Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk
Tuesday: Mini Waffle, Strawberry Cup, Milk
Wednesday: Muffin, Apple, Milk
Thursday: Cereal, Juice, Milk
Lunch
Monday: Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Peaches, Cornbread, Milk
Tuesday: Spaghetti with Meatballs, Green Beans, Pears, Breadsticks, Milk
Wednesday: Taco Salad, Refried Beans, Strawberry Cup, Milk
Thursday: Sloppy Sliders, Potato Smiles, Grapes, Milk
