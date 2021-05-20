In accordance with state guidance, Park County Public Health is offering the COVID19 vaccine to all eligible individuals: Pfizer for ages 12 years and older, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for people 18 and older.
The Park County Community Vaccine Bus will be at these locations:
Saint Mary of the Rockies Church, 236 Bulldogger Road, Bailey, Thursdays, May 20 through June 17, noon - 6 p.m.
8951 County Road 90, Lake George, Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., May 29, June 5 and 19.
Southern Park County Fire Protection District, 1745 County Road 102, Guffey, Sundays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., May 23 and May 30 (second dose clinic).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.