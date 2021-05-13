South Park School District RE-2

Menus for May 17– 20

Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools  

Breakfast

Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk

Tuesday: Mini Waffle, Apple, Milk

Wednesday: Muffin, Grapes, Milk

Thursday: Cereal, Juice, Milk

Lunch

Monday: Chicken Nuggets, Tater Tots, Peaches, Cornbread, Milk

Tuesday: Spaghetti with Meatballs, Green Beans, Pears, Breadstick, Milk

Wednesday: Nachos, Refried Beans, Pineapple Medley, Juice, Milk

Thursday: South Park BBQ Pork Rib Sandwich, Potato Smiles, Fresh Grapes, Milk

Platte Canyon School District RE-1

Menus for May 17 – 21

Deer Creek Elementary School

Breakfast

Monday: Cereal with Fruit

Tuesday: Breakfast Baked Good with Fruit

Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit

Thursday: Cereal with Fruit

Friday: Breakfast Burrito with Fruit

Lunch

Monday: Chicken Ceasar Salad with Fruit and Vegetable

Tuesday: Spaghetti and Beef Marinara with Fruit and Vegetable

Wednesday: Mexican Chicken with Fruit and Vegetable

Thursday: Hot Dog with Fruit and Vegetable

Friday: Pizza

Fitzsimmons Middle and Platte Canyon High Schools

Breakfast

Monday: Oatmeal with Fruit

Tuesday: Baked Breakfast Good with Fruit

Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit and House Granola

Thursday: Birds Basket with Fruit

Friday: Breakfast Rice with Fruit

Lunch

Monday: Asian Chicken with Fruit and Vegetable

Tuesday: Hamburgers with Fruit and Vegetable

Wednesday: Breakfast for Lunch with Fruit and Vegetable

Thursday: Fajitas with Fruit and Vegetable

Friday: Tomato Soup

