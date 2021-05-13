South Park School District RE-2
Menus for May 17– 20
Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk
Tuesday: Mini Waffle, Apple, Milk
Wednesday: Muffin, Grapes, Milk
Thursday: Cereal, Juice, Milk
Lunch
Monday: Chicken Nuggets, Tater Tots, Peaches, Cornbread, Milk
Tuesday: Spaghetti with Meatballs, Green Beans, Pears, Breadstick, Milk
Wednesday: Nachos, Refried Beans, Pineapple Medley, Juice, Milk
Thursday: South Park BBQ Pork Rib Sandwich, Potato Smiles, Fresh Grapes, Milk
Platte Canyon School District RE-1
Menus for May 17 – 21
Deer Creek Elementary School
Breakfast
Monday: Cereal with Fruit
Tuesday: Breakfast Baked Good with Fruit
Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit
Thursday: Cereal with Fruit
Friday: Breakfast Burrito with Fruit
Lunch
Monday: Chicken Ceasar Salad with Fruit and Vegetable
Tuesday: Spaghetti and Beef Marinara with Fruit and Vegetable
Wednesday: Mexican Chicken with Fruit and Vegetable
Thursday: Hot Dog with Fruit and Vegetable
Friday: Pizza
Fitzsimmons Middle and Platte Canyon High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: Oatmeal with Fruit
Tuesday: Baked Breakfast Good with Fruit
Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit and House Granola
Thursday: Birds Basket with Fruit
Friday: Breakfast Rice with Fruit
Lunch
Monday: Asian Chicken with Fruit and Vegetable
Tuesday: Hamburgers with Fruit and Vegetable
Wednesday: Breakfast for Lunch with Fruit and Vegetable
Thursday: Fajitas with Fruit and Vegetable
Friday: Tomato Soup
