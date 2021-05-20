Do you need help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend?
GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life after losing a loved one. Our group is led by caring people who have experienced grief and want to help you through the difficult days ahead. We know it hurts and we want to help.
We meet at Platte Canyon Community Church in Bailey, Mondays 9:30 - 11:30 a.m., June 7 through August. We have an open enrollment, drop in any week. The cost of the workbook is $20, scholarships available. Contact Andrea Black, 719-838-0344 or Heather East, 303-918-5333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.