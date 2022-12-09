This workshop provides a rare opportunity to get out and practice the tools and techniques of avalanche safety with experts in the backcountry, Sunday, Dec. 11.
We are so grateful to the dedicated volunteers of Park County Search & Rescue (PCSAR). While this workshop is free, any donations received at the avalanche education event will be given to PCSAR for their volunteers’ efforts. Mosquito Range Heritage Initiative at PO Box 375, Alma, CO 80420.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.