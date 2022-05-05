Shred-A-Thon at Crow Hill Insurance
Crow Hill Insurance will host their 11th annual free community Shred-A-Thon on Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. until noon. The event will take place at their office located at 460 County Road 43, near the top of Crow Hill and the traffic light. A certified shredding company will be on site to shred your outdated legal and sensitive documents. This is a fantastic way to prevent identity theft and all paper will be recycled. We cannot accept large quantities of shiny paper (magazines, etc.). This event is free to the public, and we ask that you consider making a monetary donation to Blue Spruce Habitat for Humanity ReStore. The ReStore will also have a delivery truck on site to accept donated furniture and housewares. Please call 303-838-9723 if you need more information. Hope to see you on the 4th!
Silver Set Lunch Friday May 13 at 12 p.m. at the Platte Canyon Community Center, Shawnee, Co. We will be having Roast beef, potatoes, gravy and vegetables. Bingo games to follow with prizes. Come try your luck!
Member lunch fee is $10.
Non-member lunch fee is $12. Please join the group for $10.00 per year, come and enjoy November-May. You do not need to be a member to come enjoy old and new friends the 2nd Friday every month! Please call if you are not a member and plan to attend so we can let the caterer know how many people to plan for. Call Betty Rose at 303-838-6975.
Are you interested in learning practical skills to address the worries of wildfire season, health issues, world events, and other life stressors? The Seniors Alliance of Platte Canyon invites all seniors to attend a fun, informative, and interactive presentation on practical ways to reduce stress. The presentation will be followed by relaxing chair yoga. Join us for this enlightening experience on Friday, May 5th, between 2pm and 3:30pm at the Platte Canyon Fire Station on Crow Hill.
