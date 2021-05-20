The Emergency Broadband Benefit is a Federal Communications Commission program to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. This new benefit is available as of May 12, and will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, virtual classrooms and much more.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit will provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.
To learn more regarding eligibility visit www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.
