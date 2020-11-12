Elk Creek Highlands/Meadows Property Owners Association thanks all volunteers and participants in this year’s Trunk or Treat. It was a success, and raised $150 in donations for building restoration fund.
We are in the process of designing a holiday light display at our community property. We are in need of light donations, new or used lights and volunteers to help set up display.
We have four spots open to board horses at our community corral.
Between now and Dec. 31, 2021 annual membership dues will be $55. Mail dues to 86 Elk Creek Drive, Bailey, CO 80421 or pay online at https://www.echpoa.com/.
Two ECHPOA board member are needed for 2021. Please contact us if you are interested.
For more information, go to http://echpoa.wordpress.com or email echpoa80421@gmail.com.
