Elk Creek Highlands/Meadows Property Owners Association meetings are the first Wednesday of the month at our Community Building, 86 Elk Creek Drive.
The pond will be stocked with fish this spring. Please make sure your 2021 membership dues are paid before fishing this season.
We are missing our two pond life preservers. If you have seen them please let us know at echpoa80421@gmail.com.
We have four spots open to board horses at our community corral. Please email us and we will send you an application.
We would love to hang some local wildlife photos in our freshly painted community building. If you have any to share, email them to echpoa80421@gmail.com.
2021 membership dues of $60 are now due.
For more information and 2021 events, visit our website, www.echpoa.com.
