New to the Bailey area? Or an old-timer and want to get involved with a local non-profit? The Board of the Friends of the Bailey Library is in need of a few new members. The Friends’ mission is to support and promote library services in the Bailey community, along with additional funding for library needs. Meetings are held once a month at the library. Interested? Please contact Linda at 303-838-2644.
