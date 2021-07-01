Join Mosquito Range Heritage Initiative at the Silverheels Trailhead on Tuesday, July 6 for an early morning nature hike for families with young children. To get to the trailhead, take U.S.  Highway 285 north from Fairplay for approximately 0.9 miles, then turn left on Silverheels Road and stay on it for 2.4 miles until you reach the USFS Service Entrance. MRHI will be offering weekly discovery walks in July followed by an optional playgroup at Edith Teter Preschool. All discovery walks are completely free. For more information, please contact info@MRHI.org.

