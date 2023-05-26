Please send your event details to Lori Bennett at lthompsonbennett@aol.com.
May 27, Volunteer Appreciation Picnic at McGraw Park 11am to 1pm, McGraw Park is behind the Smiling Pig Restaurant at 39 County Road 68. Questions? Call or text Jim at 303-699-8056
May 27, Open Gymkhana by the Park County Fair Royalty, PC Fairgrounds, Registration from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
May 27, Highside Brewing, Grand Opening and Ribbon-cutting, Fairplay, 4 p.m.
June 3, Huck Finn Day, Fairplay Beach, free fishing in Colorado all weekend, contact Colorado Parks & Wildlife at 303-916-0784 for more information
June 3, South Park Trail Runs, 15 mile, 38 mile, and marathon, more information: www.humanpotentialrunning.com
June 3, Lake George Gymkhana potluck, barbecue, dance, silent auction, more information at the Lake George Gymkhana Facebook page
June 3, McGraw Garden Planting Day,t
10am, Bring trowel and gloves. Plant donations are welcome. Questions? Call or text Jim at 303-699-8056
June 10, The 17th Annual Downare, Consignment Sale, Hartsel, taking farm, ranch, & construction equipment. Vehicles, trailers, shop tools, etc. Call Myles to get your consignments in: 719-395-7798
June 10, Far View Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation, 2023 Buckle Gymkhana Series, Park County Fairgrounds - South Arena, registration 8:30 a.m.
June 10, Lincoln Day Dinner, American Legion, Fairplay, 5 p.m - 9 p.m.
June 16, 17, 18, Colorado’s First Indian Relay Race, Over 14 tribes competing, includes Parade of Nations,M Lazy C Ranch, Lake George, Gate opens 11:00 a.m. each day, more information: www.mlazyc.com
June 17, Building confidence through fly fishing for girls, ages 10-17, The event is an all day experience that would require a ride to and from (girls would be dropped off and picked up) the private fishing club, located in Shawnee, CO. There is no cost to the participants.Lunch will be provided more information and to register: www.anglher.net/non-profit
June 17, Western Day, silent auction, cowboy dinner, music, games, Warm Springs Clubhouse, gates open 3 p.m.
June 23, Friday, TGIFairplay Free Concert on Front Street with Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Guffey Mountain Classic Car Show June 24, 2023 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
June 24 and 25, Bailey Days, vendors, music, wild west gun fighting (with blanks), Bands include the Josh Walker Band, the John Weeks band, the Blood Brothers, and Chris Daniels and the Kings.
More information: Bailey Days Facebook
