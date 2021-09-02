The Veterans of Foreign Wars of Bailey and Shawnee Post 8661 will be having their Legendary Country Breakfast at the Shawnee Community Center (U.S. Highway 285 south) past the Platte Canyon High School on the left, on Sunday Sept. 5, 2021.
The recommended donations are $9.00 for adults and $5.00 children under 12.
The VFW post meeting will be Wednesday Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. and a cookout will start at 5: p.m. All VFW family members are invited. For more information call Bill Taylor, 720-878-2142.
