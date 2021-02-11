South Park School District RE-2
Menus for February 16-19
Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: MID-WINTER BREAK - No School
Tuesday: Cereal, Juice, Milk
Wednesday: Chocolate Chip Muffin, Orange Smiles, Milk
Thursday: Breakfast Bar, Apple, Milk
Friday: Cereal, Juice, Milk
Lunch
Monday: MID-WINTER BREAK - No School
Tuesday: Corn Dog, Corn Cob, Fresh Fruit, Cookie, Milk
Wednesday: Macaroni and Cheese, Peas and Carrots, Fruit Bomb, Milk
Thursday: Chili, Peaches, Cinnamon Roll, Milk
Friday: Chicken Fried Rice, Egg Rolls, Orange Medley, Oriental Veggies, Milk
Platte Canyon School District RE-1
Menus for February 15-19
Deer Creek Elementary School
Breakfast
Monday: NO SCHOOL
Tuesday: Breakfast Baked Good with Fruit
Wednesday: Parfaits with Fruit
Thursday: Pancake with Fruit
Friday: Breakfast Burrito with Fruit
Lunch
Monday: NO SCHOOL
Tuesday: Hot Dogs with Fruit and Vegetable
Wednesday: Spaghetti and Beef Marinara with Fruit and Vegetable
Thursday: Cobb Salad
Friday: Chili Day
Fitzsimmons Middle and Platte Canyon High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: NO SCHOOL
Tuesday: House Pancakes with Fruit
Wednesday: Parfaits with Fruit
Thursday: Breakfast Bowl
Friday: Mini Quiche with Fruit
Lunch
Monday: NO SCHOOL
Tuesday: Chinese Noodles with Chicken, Fruit and Vegetable
Wednesday: Baked Potato Extravaganza
Thursday: Tuscan Bean Soup
Friday: Breakfast for Lunch
