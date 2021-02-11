South Park School District RE-2

Menus for February 16-19

Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and South Park High Schools  

Breakfast

Monday: MID-WINTER BREAK - No School

Tuesday: Cereal, Juice, Milk

Wednesday: Chocolate Chip Muffin, Orange Smiles, Milk

Thursday: Breakfast Bar, Apple, Milk

Friday: Cereal, Juice, Milk

Lunch

Monday: MID-WINTER BREAK - No School

Tuesday: Corn Dog, Corn Cob, Fresh Fruit, Cookie, Milk

Wednesday: Macaroni and Cheese, Peas and Carrots, Fruit Bomb, Milk

Thursday: Chili, Peaches, Cinnamon Roll, Milk

Friday: Chicken Fried Rice, Egg Rolls, Orange Medley, Oriental Veggies, Milk

Platte Canyon School District RE-1

Menus for February 15-19

Deer Creek Elementary School

Breakfast

Monday: NO SCHOOL

Tuesday: Breakfast Baked Good with Fruit

Wednesday: Parfaits with Fruit

Thursday: Pancake with Fruit

Friday: Breakfast Burrito with Fruit

Lunch

Monday: NO SCHOOL

Tuesday: Hot Dogs with Fruit and Vegetable

Wednesday: Spaghetti and Beef Marinara with Fruit and Vegetable

Thursday: Cobb Salad

Friday: Chili Day

Fitzsimmons Middle and Platte Canyon High Schools

Breakfast

Monday: NO SCHOOL

Tuesday: House Pancakes with Fruit

Wednesday: Parfaits with Fruit

Thursday: Breakfast Bowl

Friday: Mini Quiche with Fruit

Lunch

Monday: NO SCHOOL

Tuesday: Chinese Noodles with Chicken, Fruit and Vegetable

Wednesday: Baked Potato Extravaganza

Thursday: Tuscan Bean Soup

Friday: Breakfast for Lunch

