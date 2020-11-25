Saturday, Dec. 5, 4 p.m., join us for a very different Bailey Main Street “tailgate party” holiday celebration. We’ve made changes to comply with Colorado mandates while celebrating the Christmas season and our amazing small town friends and neighbors
Santa arrives at 4 p.m., so bring your cameras
Bring your smores supplies, hot beverages, chairs and blankets
Take home craft kits
Music and announcements by Conifer Radio
“Can o’ Beans” trophy and a $100 cash prize for the best parade float
Parade entries: line up by Chimney Doctors by 4 p.m., then join us on Main Street for music and fun before the parade at 5 p.m. With questions, email krismasco1@gmail.com.
Please plan to practice recommended CDC guidelines for everyone’s safety.
