South Park School District RE-2

Spring Break – No School

Platte Canyon School District RE-1

Menus for April 19 – 23

Deer Creek Elementary School

Breakfast

Monday: Cereal with Fruit

Tuesday: Breakfast Baked Good with Fruit

Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit

Thursday: Cereal with Fruit

Friday: Breakfast Burrito with Fruit

Lunch

Monday: Hamburgers with Fruit and Vegetable

Tuesday: Mac and Cheese with Fruit and Vegetable

Wednesday: Mexican Chicken with Fruit and Vegetable

Thursday: Chili Day

Friday: Nachos

Fitzsimmons Middle and Platte Canyon High Schools

Breakfast

Monday: Oatmeal with Fruit

Tuesday: Baked Breakfast Good with Fruit

Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit and House Granola

Thursday: Birds Basket with Fruit

Friday: Breakfast Rice with Fruit

Lunch

Monday: Tacos with Fruit and Vegetable

Tuesday: Chicken Caesar Salad with Fruit and Vegetable

Wednesday: Fried Rice with Fruit and Vegetable

Thursday: Tomato Soup

Friday: Breakfast for Lunch

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.