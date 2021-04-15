South Park School District RE-2
Platte Canyon School District RE-1
Menus for April 19 – 23
Deer Creek Elementary School
Breakfast
Monday: Cereal with Fruit
Tuesday: Breakfast Baked Good with Fruit
Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit
Thursday: Cereal with Fruit
Friday: Breakfast Burrito with Fruit
Lunch
Monday: Hamburgers with Fruit and Vegetable
Tuesday: Mac and Cheese with Fruit and Vegetable
Wednesday: Mexican Chicken with Fruit and Vegetable
Thursday: Chili Day
Friday: Nachos
Fitzsimmons Middle and Platte Canyon High Schools
Breakfast
Monday: Oatmeal with Fruit
Tuesday: Baked Breakfast Good with Fruit
Wednesday: Parfait with Fruit and House Granola
Thursday: Birds Basket with Fruit
Friday: Breakfast Rice with Fruit
Lunch
Monday: Tacos with Fruit and Vegetable
Tuesday: Chicken Caesar Salad with Fruit and Vegetable
Wednesday: Fried Rice with Fruit and Vegetable
Thursday: Tomato Soup
Friday: Breakfast for Lunch
