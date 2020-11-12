South Park School District RE-2
Menus for November 16 - 19
Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and High School
Breakfast
Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk
Tuesday: Mini French Toast, Banana, Milk
Wednesday: Cheese Stick and Crackers, Apple Juice, Milk
Thursday: Cereal, Orange , Milk
Lunch
Monday: Cheese Quesadilla, 3 Amigo Beans, Applesauce, Milk
Tuesday: Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Peaches, Roll, Milk
Wednesday: Roasted Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Sweet Potatoes, Dressing, Milk
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Hoagie, Veggie Sticks, Juice, Milk
Platte Canyon School District RE-1
Menus for November 16 - 20
Deer Creek Elementary, Fitzsimmons Middle School and Platte Canyon High School
Breakfast
Monday: Waffle Nachos
Tuesday: Pastry with fruit
Wednesday: Parfait
Thursday: Pancakes with fruit
Friday: Thanksgiving Breakfast
Lunch
Monday: Cold Cut Sandwich with Chips, Fruit and Vegetables
Tuesday: Chicken Pot Pie with Fruit and Vegetables
Wednesday: Pico Bowls
Thursday: Three Sisters Soup with Rolls
Friday: Thanksgiving Feast
