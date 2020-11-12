South Park School District RE-2

Menus for November 16 - 19

Edith Teter Elementary, South Park Middle and High School  

Breakfast

Monday: Cereal, Dried Fruit, Milk

Tuesday: Mini French Toast, Banana, Milk

Wednesday: Cheese Stick and Crackers, Apple Juice, Milk

Thursday: Cereal, Orange , Milk

Lunch

Monday: Cheese Quesadilla, 3 Amigo Beans, Applesauce, Milk

Tuesday: Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Peaches, Roll, Milk

Wednesday: Roasted Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Sweet Potatoes, Dressing, Milk

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Hoagie, Veggie Sticks, Juice, Milk

Platte Canyon School District RE-1

Menus for November 16 - 20

Deer Creek Elementary, Fitzsimmons Middle School and Platte Canyon High School

Breakfast

Monday: Waffle Nachos

Tuesday: Pastry with fruit

Wednesday: Parfait

Thursday: Pancakes with fruit

Friday: Thanksgiving Breakfast

Lunch

Monday: Cold Cut Sandwich with Chips, Fruit and Vegetables

Tuesday: Chicken Pot Pie with Fruit and Vegetables

Wednesday: Pico Bowls

Thursday: Three Sisters Soup with Rolls

Friday: Thanksgiving Feast

