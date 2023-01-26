Please send your event details to Lori Bennett at lthompsonbennett@aol.com.
Jan. 27: Intentional Smudge Stick Class, River Wilding store, Front St., Fairplay, 6 p.m.
Jan. 23 - Feb. 1: Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Festival, Breckenridge
Jan. 31: Yoga Workshop covering the roots of yoga and basic poses by Angie Mills, Hartsel Community Center, 9 a.m. - 12 noon
Feb. 4: Community Town Hall re: Transportation, Platte Canyon Fire Protection District, 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Feb. 11: Valentine’s Dinner by the Hartsel Library cooks, $25 per couple, location: Hartsel Fire Protection District building in downtown Hartsel, 5:30 p.m., RSVP by Feb. 7, hartsellibrary@gmail.com or call 303-420-5782
Feb. 14: Valentine’s Dinner, many local restaurants offering specials Feb. 14
Feb. 18-26: Ice Festival, Cripple Creek
Feb 25: Fairplay Mardi Gras, Cajun food, music and fundraising, the American Legion in Fairplay, $25 per person, tickets available at the Town Hall in Fairplay or call, (719) 838-0163
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.