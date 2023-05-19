Bailey, CO (80421)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.