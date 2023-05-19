Please send your event details to Lori Bennett at lthompsonbennett@aol.com.
May 20
Glen-Isle Lodge and surroundings Tour, meet at the Park County Historical Society Heritage Center, McGraw Park, 10 - 10:15 a.m. It is recommended to carpool from Platte Canyon High School, as parking is limited.
May 20
Park Dems are holding a Like Minded Unite gathering at Mad Jack’s, Bailey, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
May 21
Park County Creative Alliance (PCCA) monthly creative mixer, Sunday, May 21st. Host: Coyote Creek Studio Arts Foundation, Front Street, Fairplay. 4:30 - 6:00 p.m.
May 27
Open Gymkhana by the Park County Fair Royalty, PC Fairgrounds, registration from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.
May 27
Highside Brewing, Grand Opening and Ribbon-cutting, Fairplay, 4 p.m.
June 3
Huck Finn Day, Fairplay Beach, free fishing in Colorado all weekend, contact Colorado Parks & Wildlife at 303-916-0784 for more information
June 3
South Park Trail Runs, 15 mile, 38 mile, and marathon, more information: www.humanpotentialrunning.com
June 3
Lake George Gymkhana potluck, barbecue, dance, silent auction, more information at the Lake George Gymkhana Facebook page
June 10
The 17th Annual Downare Consignment Sale, Hartsel, taking farm, ranch, & construction equipment, vehicles, trailers, shop tools, etc. Call Myles to get your consignments in: 719-395-7798
June 10
Far View Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation, 2023 Buckle Gymkhana Series, Park County Fairgrounds - South Arena, registration 8:30 a.m.
June 10
Lincoln Day Dinner, American Legion, Fairplay, 5 - 9 p.m.
June 16, 17, 18
Colorado’s First Indian Relay Race, over 14 tribes competing, includes Parade of Nations, M Lazy C Ranch, Lake George, gate opens 11:00 a.m. each day, more information: www.mlazyc.com
June 17
Building confidence through fly fishing for girls, ages 10-17, the event is an all-day experience that would require a ride to and from (girls would be dropped off and picked up) the private fishing club, located in Shawnee, CO. There is no cost to the participants.Lunch will be provided. More information and to register: www.anglher.net/non-profit
June 23
Friday, TGIFairplay Free Concert on Front Street with Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, 5 - 9 p.m.
June 24
Guffey Mountain Classic Car Show 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
June 24 and 25
Bailey Days, vendors, music, Wild West gun fighting (with blanks), bands include the Josh Walker Band, the John Weeks band, the Blood Brothers, and Chris Daniels and the Kings. More information: Bailey Days Facebook
