Far View Horse Rescue
Our horses, ponies and burros at the Far View Horse Rescue are looking for more helping hands! We’re looking for help with feeding and cleaning shifts for our rescued equines. Many hands make light work ~ we’d love for you to join our volunteer-run team today. Shifts are flexible and all week long! Opportunities to join our educational programs too if you want to work with the animals and learn more as well. Must enjoy working with animals. Contact: Laura Horvath at 970-333-7353.
Yard sale at Burland Ranchettes
Burland Ranchettes Community Yard Sale Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, June 9-11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. Burland Ranchettes Subdivision in Bailey. Maps and QR Code to all the homes having yard sales provided at the intersection of Highway 285 and County Road 72 entrance and Highway 285 and Rosalie Road entrance to the neighborhood. Multiple homes in the subdivision having yard sales at the same time. Come shop in your community.
Community Garden
Kick-Off
The annual Community Garden Kick-Off will occur June 7 from 2-6 p.m. at 6th and Front streets in Fairplay. A potluck and meeting will follow from 6-7:30 p.m. at the American Legion. Please email southparkcommunitygarden@gmail.com with questions or to volunteer for the event.
