The Town of Fairplay welcomed The Lost Antler trading post with congratulations and a ribbon-cutting ceremony in May. The Lost Antler store is located next to South Park City Museum on the south side of Front St. (number 415).
“I’m selling hides, hats and local art,” says Julia Demaree,owner, manager and craftswoman. “I have been making wool hats for 23 years. My hat factory had taken over my home. I started the Lost Antler to have a hat factory there instead of my home. I also make custom shoes.”
Demaree is not new to the Fairplay art scene. Her custom work and demonstrations are familiar to those at the Coyote Creek Studio Arts gallery where Demaree also works and displays her crafts.
The LA trading post also sells items from local artists.
And, unique to most retail stores in Fairplay, the LA boasts a second room in the store that houses an infrared light bed. Customers can pay a small fee for a 30-minute session to soak in the bed of infrared light.
What is red light therapy?
“Red light therapy is a treatment that may help skin, muscle tissue, and other parts of your body to heal. It exposes users to low levels of red or near-infrared light. Infrared light is a type of energy your eyes can’t see, but your body can feel as heat. Red light is similar to infrared, but you can see it,” writes the WebMD website.
Red light treatment is sometimes used in beauty salons to eliminate stretch marks and wrinkles. (Check with your mirror before and after for results.)
Why is the store called Lost Antler?
“The story is we moved to Bailey in July 1998 and I found my first antler shed. I said wow someone lost this and we became the Lost Antler Ranch,” said Demaree. “I have kept the name since we sold the ranch and am still making wool hats from the sheep we had. I brought 100 fleeces with me when we moved to Fairplay.”
Hours and contact information
Current hours of operation are Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Email address for the store is lostantler@msn.com.
