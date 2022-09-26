Independent Perspective
By George Seaton
Contributor
Dave Wissel is the poster child for the South Park Outsiders, a radical rightwing bevy of malcontents who support him for District 3 Commissioner.
Let’s commence a saga.
Let’s say you’re the elected Assessor in Park County, as Wissel was for 38 years. Let’s say you’ve served in that position for nearly two decades and know the lay of the land and the law pretty well. And, maybe you’ve become a little bold in sometimes believing Colorado Revised Statutes relative to land assessments are wrong, and you are right. Hell, you’re always right. But, besides that, you’re a Constitutional Conservative and a practitioner of the Code of the West—a real man, a cowboy, a live free or die proponent who believes individual rights trump those of the community at large. So, emboldened by your long-lived incumbency, it’s alleged you do a little electronic tapdance. Pressing a computer key, it’s said you reduce the property taxes on your and your good buddy’s (who happens to be your Deputy Assessor) properties. The allegation is you change the residential or residential-vacant designation to agricultural for both the properties, which, by law, really aren’t, but what the hell. Your and your buddy’s tax bill will reflect the savings.
Whoa, says the Property Tax Administrator for the state, you can’t do that. “Regarding your individual parcel, our review indicates that it does not qualify as agricultural land,” and neither does your buddy’s. “We further recommend a complete and comprehensive review of all parcels currently classified as agricultural.” The Administrator provides the relevant statutory citations and case law and offers her assistance to you in implementing the change to the incorrectly assessed land.
You probably correct your and your buddy’s records. Most likely, you seethe a bit with the audacity of the Colorado Division of Property Taxation looking over your shoulder and meddling in your business. It’s YOUR county, for God’s sake! However, it’s alleged you do not undertake a complete and comprehensive review of all properties currently designated agricultural as suggested by the state.
Then, wouldn’t you know it, the Colorado Board of Equalization knocks on your door. It finds that an audit of your valuation of vacant land in Park County “was outside the acceptable guidelines as adopted by the state board.” Based on the auditor’s findings, a reappraisal of all vacant land is recommended. You say, Yeah, you’re right, but I don’t have the resources to do it. Too bad, says the board. It unanimously orders a reappraisal during the new year ahead.
Then some yahoo writes a letter to the Governor. He alleges the valuation data on vacant land you gave to the auditor was erroneous, and you knew that within two days of the order to reassess the properties. He further alleges you chose not to send the corrected data to the auditor. The allegation is you needed $38,000 from the County Commissioners to buy a software package for the ordered reassessment that you knew wasn’t necessary, but you wanted the software anyway. The money would have to come from the overstressed General Fund because you weren’t budgeted for the expense. So what choice did the Commissioner have, knowing a reassessment had been ordered?
“He [the Assesor] has been very successful in duping the people of Park County for several years,” the yahoo went on. “Now he has been successful in duping the Colorado State Government.”
Well, you probably stew for about a decade. Probably never forgetting the state’s obtuseness in daring to stick their nose in your business when, Voila!, an opportunity arises for you to strut your stuff. The State Legislature passes HB No. 11-1146. The bill is designed to determine whether or not assessed agricultural properties are carrying out agricultural operations as defined by law. It is intended to tax so-called “Hobby Ranches” as residential rather than agricultural, thus enriching the county’s tax base. You give a passing thought about your attempt of years ago to give yourself and your buddy a break on taxes by designating the two properties as agricultural when they weren’t. But emboldened by your nearly thirty years of incumbency, you decide you will not enforce the state law. Instead, you say, you’ll flit around its edges.
But Whoa! The Park County Board of Commissioners unanimously issues a statement condemning your flit. “Elected officials are required to uphold and obey statues, whether or not we agree with them,” it says. Further, they note the oath of office you took requires adherence to the laws of Colorado.
Well, that’s nonsense, in your opinion. You will not enforce any federal, state, or local law if, in your opinion, it does not comport with the Constitutional rights of the people. Your opinion? Well, that’s simple. Individual rights always trump the collective rights of the community. Enrich county coffers by appropriately assessing and taxing properties that falsely claim to be operating as agricultural operations? Nah. You wouldn’t want to invade those folks’ privacy by inquiring into the legitimacy of their claimed agricultural operations. People are entitled to their privacy. And, by God, the legislature ought to make enforcement of the law optional for county assessors anyway.
As always, you’re right, and anybody who disagrees with you is wrong.
This saga will continue.
