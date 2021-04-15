Deer Park United Methodist Church, located at 966 Rim Rock Road, just across U.S. Highway 285 from the Will-O-Wisp neighborhood, is enthusiastically looking forward to resuming in-person worship services this spring when health conditions permit.
In the meantime, everyone is invited to join Sunday 10 a.m. online worship services. To receive a Zoom link for Sunday 10 a.m. online services, leave a message with name and email address at the church office, 303-838-6759, or send an email request to office@deerparkumc.org.
Reverend Dale Fredrickson took the reins as pastor in January, succeeding Rev. Richard McPherson, who retired at the end of 2020 after a distinguished 50+ year career as a Methodist minister in the Pacific northwest and in Colorado. McPherson and his wife Sharyn plan to continue to live in the community.
Fredrickson received his master’s degree at Iliff School of Theology and is a Ph.D candidate at Claremont Graduate School. He has served United Methodist congregations in northwest Colorado, Lakewood and Highlands Ranch. His family incudes wife Stacey and their three children. His creative, multi-faceted approach to worship has received a very positive reaction.
Deer Park United Methodist is fully committed to its long-standing invitation that “Everyone is welcome.” The church is part of the Reconciling Ministries Fellowship within the United Methodist Church, committed to the inclusion and affirmation of those of all sexual orientations and gender identities. We support full participation in all church activities and sacraments by all congregants.
Deer Park supports community food banks and the Firewood Ministry, which prepares firewood for community residents who need it for winter heat. Deer Park particularly welcomes instrumentalists who may want to participate at church services and community events.
