Friday
High 69°
Slight chance of thunderstorms, then showers likely
Friday night
Low 48°
Thunderstorms, then partly cloudy
Saturday
High 69°
Sunny, then chance of thunderstorms
Saturday night
Low 50°
Slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight
Sunday
High 72°
Chance of showers and thunderstorms
Sunday night
Low 50°
Chance of showers and thunderstorms
Monday
High 72°
Mostly sunny, chance of showers
Monday night
Low 54°
Chance of showers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.