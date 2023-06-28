Friday

High 69°

Slight chance of thunderstorms, then showers likely

 

Friday night

Low 48°

Thunderstorms, then partly cloudy

 

Saturday

High 69°

Sunny, then chance of thunderstorms

 

Saturday night

Low 50°

Slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight

Sunday

High 72°

Chance of showers and thunderstorms

 

Sunday night

Low 50°

Chance of showers and thunderstorms

Monday

High 72°

Mostly sunny, chance of showers

 

Monday night

Low 54°

Chance of showers

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.