By Tom Hoganson
Sports Correspondent
Platte Canyon High School cross country team competed in the Road Runner Invitational Sept. 17.
David Seaver was 71st with a time of 20:07.80. Dristen Hernandez was 79th with a time of 20:27.40. TJ Mattson was 81st with a time of 20:37.10. Tate Heineman was 90th with a time of 21:04.60. Colin Byrne was 91st with a time of 21:04.70 and right on the heels of Heineman. Max Misiyura was 104th with a time of 22:12.30. Gavin Blackburn was 113th with a time of 23:34.71 and James Seaver was 114th with a time of 23:47.40.
“We added this race at the last minute due to the cancellation of the Buena Vista race,” Mike Demko said. “The competition at this meet was tough, as it was mostly 4A and 5A schools, but we held our own. We were able to get one through five spread down to 57 seconds. Colin Byrne had a great race finishing in the top five for the second week in a row and Max Misayura ran well in his first high school race.”
The Huskies will be in Granby Sept. 20.
