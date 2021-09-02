Aqua Farms, LLC owned by Kevin Pham, was denied a retail marijuana cultivation license by Park County commissioners Aug. 24. If approved, it would have been located on commercial property just east of the unincorporated town of Jefferson and north of U.S. Highway 285.
No new buildings were proposed. All operations would have been in the large commercial building on the 1.99-acre lot.
The lot is surrounded by agricultural property and one small commercial lot.
Louise Derengowski from the planning department presented the application and the required neighborhood survey.
She mailed letters requesting comment to the 34 residents within one mile of the location. Nineteen letters were returned; leaving 15 residents in the neighborhood that didn’t respond.
Of the 19 responses, three were in favor, six were neutral and 10 were opposed to a marijuana facility at that location.
Derengowski summarized comments on the neighborhood survey by those who were opposed. Comments included nature of the business, traffic, didn’t want a retail store, light pollution and waste of resources.
By the responses of the residents, at least four of the 10 who opposed the facility said they didn’t want a marijuana retail store or more traffic in that area.
Commissioner Dick Elsner clarified that no retail marijuana would be sold, so there would be little traffic. All cultivation facilities are called retail marijuana cultivation facilities per state regulations even though the products are sold as wholesale.
Elsner and Ray Douglas questioned whether the residents understood that it was for cultivation only, and people would not be coming to the facility to purchase for personal use.
Other issues brought up by those testifying at the hearing were waste disposal, water use, outdoor lighting, odors, no community benefit, need to move a school bus stop and number of properties with conservation easements in the area.
Derengowski said someone had called in a complaint regarding smelling the odor of marijuana coming from the property.
She said the sheriff and herself had inspected the property the day before. There was no odor inside and the building was empty with no evidence that any marijuana plants were on the property.
She and others, including Pham, said the smell was probably from a wild plant that normally isn’t there but, due to the large amount of rain this year, it had thrived.
All three commissioners said the application met all the approval criteria except for the wants and needs of the community.
“I hate to squash someone’s dreams,” Elsner said. “I’m not against a well-run cultivation facility, but our regulations are clear. We have to take the community into consideration.”
Commissioner Ray Douglas also said they needed to follow the criteria in the ordinance.
Elsner said he wanted the planning department to take a look at the ordinance now that the county has had “time and experience under our belt.”
Derengowski said she had begun some revisions and would soon bring those to the commissioners for discussion.
Historic landmark
The Joseph and Carrie Singleton home was placed on the Park County Register of Historic Landmarks. The house was built in 1883-1986 on North Pine Street in Alma. It is one block west of Main Street.
Three Singleton bothers and their children helped build the commercial area in Alma during the mid to late 1800’s and then into the early 1900’s.
Joseph worked in the Alma Bank and eventually came to own it and the bank in Fairplay. The Alma Bank was used until 1937 when it was consolidated with the Fairplay bank, also owned by the Singleton family.
In 1958, the Alma Bank was moved to become one of the original buildings in South Park City.
The Singleton house was built between 1883 and 1886 during the second boom and bust cycle of Alma’s mining industry. It stayed in the Singleton family until 1996 when it was sold and used as a rental for about a decade.
Amy Unger, former Park County Historical Preservationist, and Kevin Frazzini bought it in 2012 and began rehabilitating it. They wrote the nomination packet for the historic designation.
An outhouse was built in 1886 as a two seater. The two seats remain in the outhouse, but it has been converted to a garden tool shed.
Overtime extended
The resolution to authorizing premium pay to Park County Public Health Department’s temporary part-time COVID workers who work on county holidays was renewed. It is in effect until Feb. 28, 2022.
Vouchers in the amount of $871, 271 were approved. Public works spent $670,540 and the general fund spent $161,115.
The sales tax trust fund spent $25,478; human services spent $6,607; and fleet services spent $6,200.
The conservation trust fund spent $641 and the E-911 fund spent $650.
