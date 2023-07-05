TO THE RESIDENTS OF FLORISSANT FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
In response to inquiries, relative to the operational status of the FFPD Fire Rescue Squad, let it be known that the district is and has been responding to all calls, unaided by our mutual aid partners, since the changeover of the fire chief. Cooperating mutual aid departments are on standby, as they always are, in the event of a situation unable to be fully handled by the FFPD but as stated, this has not been necessary.
Through the efforts of many in the community, all equipment is being inspected and repaired as necessary and the fire stations have been cleaned and organized.
We are in the process of welcoming back volunteers who have served with the department at any point in time. We are also seeking new volunteers looking to be part of the FFPD family. We are seeking individuals interested in serving on the Fire Rescue team, Fire Corps, office administration, website administration, event planning or anyone who just wants to be part of a team serving our community. Anyone wishing to rejoin or join anew must download and complete an application packet from https://florissantfire.com/recruitment and return it to David.Groat@florissantfire.com at your earliest possible opportunity.
As important, it is imperative for any former volunteers not seeking to return to service, to return any district equipment to Chief Dave Quick. Failure to return equipment will be considered theft and will be referred to law enforcement for prosecution. This equipment is critical to re-deploy to equip the ever-growing volunteer firefighter and EMS teams.
Thank you for your continued support and we hope to see you at the newly revived Pancake Breakfast being held Saturday July 29th!
Florissant Fire
Board of Directors
