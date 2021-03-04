I learn something new every day. I came across this situation yesterday, and had never seen it before. Two coyotes joined together during mating, and couldn’t pull apart. Found this on the web: “When two coyotes are connected at the hind end, they are likely in a copulatory tie during mating. The two are actually stuck together, and virgins, including domestic dogs, can get pretty stressed out about it. The process can last 5 to 20 minutes. Coyote breeding season peaks in late February or early March.” (Photos by DJ Hannigan/The Flume)
