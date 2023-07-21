The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 15 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 16 animal control calls 3 ATV/Dirt bikes on County Roads calls, 3 Campfire-Illegal Campfire calls, 14 Motor Assist calls, 15 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 0 Search & Rescue calls, 71 traffic calls and 8 welfare check and 280 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 425 with the following arrests:
Kamron Murdock from Hartsel was arrested July 12, 2023 for failure to appear. He was released July 12, 2023 on a $1000 cash/surety bond.
Brian Edmond O’Connor from Alma was arrested July 15, 2023 for careless driving, and driving under the influence-w/3+priors. He was released on a $4000 cash/surety bond.
Michael Jose Edward Palomino from Glenwood Springs was arrested July 14, 2023 for other jurisdiction-Garfield. He was released July 14, 2023 on a $1500 PR bond.
Richard Paul Richardson from Alma was arrested July 11, 2023 for fugitive of justice. He is still in custody.
Cole Williams Short from Lone Tree was arrested for fugitive of justice. He was released July 13, 2023 on a $150 PR bond.
David James Striker from Littleton was arrested July 14, 2023 for driving under the influence, and speeding 20-24 over limit. He was released July 14, 2023 on $1000 cash/surety bond.
Melina Janitzerany Valencia from Aurora was arrested July 15, 2023 for fugitive of justice from Arapahoe and Douglas counties. She is still in custody.
