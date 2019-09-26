Wins mounting on the diamond
The Platte Canyon High School Lady Huskies softball team has been extremely competitive thus far through 10 games, posting a 4-6 record overall and an 0-2 mark in Class 3A, District 1 Conference play.
The Huskies, under head coach Bob Ikola, have recorded victories over Strive Prep (twice), Denver West and Englewood. Conference play began with a pair of losses to Sheridan Sept. 17 and 19, but a number of outstanding individual performances in the two-game series left reason for optimism with Jefferson and Faith Christian up next on the schedule Sept. 24 and Sept. 26.
Several Huskies have compiled noteworthy numbers at the plate through the season’s first 10 games.
Senior Jadin Dimeo has picked up where she left off last season as an Honorable Mention All-State selection, with a gaudy average of .630 at the plate on 17 hits. Not to be outdone, Heidi Sussenbach, also a senior, boasts an average of .636 with 14 hits.
The team has also benefitted from the emergence of sophomore Seviah Egbert, who has pounded out 10 hits with a .455 average. Egbert is also a threat on the base paths, leading the team in stolen bases along with teammate Jenna Graybeal with five apiece.
On the mound, DiMeo has carried the load with 31 strikeouts in 34 innings pitched en route to a 4-4 record.
The Huskies should be riding high from an emotional standpoint, as the team has already exceeded its win total from last season. With another eight games left on the conference schedule, it is apparent that the Huskies are well situated to take a significant leap forward in the win-loss column.
Lady Huskies volleyball on hot streak
PCHS volleyball head coach Johnna Bambrey has to be pleased with the look of her team thus far in the young season, and even happier about dominating victories over Academy and Jefferson in their last two matches.
The Huskies have won three of their last four matches, in fact, and are currently 4-4 overall and 2-1 in Class 2A/3A Frontier league play.
“I’m really pleased with the way the team is coming together right now,” Bambrey said. “Contributions are coming from a number of different players, and we seem to be improving collectively as we get into conference play.”
Serving to justify Bambrey’s optimism is the fact that about a half dozen Huskies are posting eye-popping numbers in a wide range of significant statistical categories.
Alyssa Risenhoover, just a sophomore, has been a nightmare at the net for opponents, and leads the team with 75 successful kill shots on the young season. Junior Georgia Schmidt has added 40 kill shots of her own, and sophomore Blanca Garcia-Quilez Garcia has 39 to her credit.
Garcia-Quilez Garcia also leads the team in ace service points with 23.
Risenhoover and Garcia-Quilez Garcia are also making life difficult for opposing teams attempting to generate offense at the net, as they have recorded 18 and 16 solo blocks, respectively.
If opposing teams’ kill shots are not handled on the front lines, they are likely saved by Kaily Wright. The athletic senior has 92 digs to her credit, while teammate Schmidt has garnered 69 digs of her own.
The play of setter Charlize Renfro has provided icing on the cake to an already well-rounded roster. The senior has been skillfully orchestrating the team’s offense and setting up teammates with well-timed assists. Renfro has posted 161 assists in just eight matches.
The Huskies faced off against The Pinnacle Sept. 24, but results from that contest were not available by press time. The Huskies close out the month with matches against Bruce Randolph and Arrupe Jesuit.
