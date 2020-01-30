Despite several stellar individual performances, the Platte Canyon Huskies basketball squad dropped a pair of games to opponents KIPP Collegiate and Bruce Randolph last week.
In a Jan. 22 home game against the Bruce Randolph Grizzlies, the Huskies lost 62-40 despite a 20-point scoring effort from senior Ryder Bayman.
PCHS sophomore Kyler Edwards added five points and seven rebounds in the losing effort.
The Huskies enjoyed a 13-10 advantage after one quarter, but fell behind 25-20 by halftime. The Grizzlies outscored the Huskies 19-8 in the third frame, establishing a lead too great to overcome for the home team.
The Huskies turned in a strong performance Jan. 25 against the KIPP Tigers, storming back with 20 points in the fourth quarter, only to fall short at the end, 58-52.
Once again, Bayman led the way with another 20-point scoring effort for the Huskies. Teammates Edwards and Evan Batzer added 10 points apiece.
Perhaps the most impressive statistical note for the Huskies was an 18-rebound performance by Edwards. Edwards also tacked on five assists, adding to the sophomore’s impressive totals for the game.
The Huskies trailed by a 43-32 margin after three quarters, but almost pulled off a come-from-behind effort with a 20-point scoring outburst in the final period.
Story compiled from coaches’ reports.
