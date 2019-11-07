The season has come to an abrupt and brutish halt for the Platte Canyon High School football team.
Such is life, though, for every high school team, in every high school sport, in every classification – barring a state championship victory in the final game of the season.
The Huskies strung together a memorable winning streak and cruised into the final week of the season with a perfect 4-0 record in Foothills League play.
The final week of the season, however, featured a showdown with the second-place Manual Thunderbolts who entered with a league record of 3-1.
That contest was essentially a playoff game because the winner would wrap up first place in conference and begin preparations for the playoffs, while the losing team’s season would end at the sound of the final gun.
The two teams met on Halloween night at Manual High School, where the treats offered to the visiting Huskies were decidedly sour.
The Huskies’ defense kept the game close early, trailing 8-0 at halftime. The Manual defense was equally stiff, however, and the Platte Canyon offense never found its rhythm in a 24-0 loss.
Manual got on the board midway through the second quarter when the conference’s leading rusher, Lajayzhin Miles, galloped through Husky defenders for a 53-yard score.
The ensuing two-point conversion was successful.
That 8-0 score remained unchanged for the vast majority of the third quarter before Miles scoped up a Platte Canyon fumble and scampered 43 yards the other direction. The two-point conversion was good for a 16-0 Manual advantage.
Manual managed another touchdown and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter to ice the game, and the season, for the Huskies.
Stay tuned to The Flume for post-season award winners, as a number of individual Huskies will be candidates for All-Conference consideration.
