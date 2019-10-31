The Frontier League volleyball playoffs were recently held in two stages, with only the top four teams in the league participating in stage two.
The first stage of the playoffs, held at Platte Canyon and Bennett High Schools, reduced the field to four remaining teams: Platte Canyon, Bennett, DSST and The Pinnacle. Those teams met in Bennett Saturday to complete the league’s playoff competition, where the Lady Huskies’ only loss came from Bennett.
Now the Lady Huskies will await their final standing in the state ranking system (RPI rankings, produced by the Colorado High School Sports and Activities Association) to see if their body of work on the season places them among the state’s top 32 teams.
Those critical rankings will be released Nov. 4, and state playoff pairings will also be announced at that time.
The Huskies’ state playoff fate is anybody’s guess at this point. But a review of the season as a whole suggests that, as of Oct. 31, Platte Canyon is certainly among the top three teams in the Frontier Conference.
The Huskies are 15-8 overall, and 11-4 in conference play. Their conference losses have come against Lake County, Bennett twice and DSST-Montview. The Huskies avenged the Lake County loss in stage two of the league playoffs Saturday, sweeping the Panthers in three games, 25-21, 25-12, 25-17.
In fact, over their last nine matches, the Huskies are 7-2 with both blemishes coming against Bennett. Moreover, the Huskies have not dropped a single game to any team other than Bennett since Sept. 5, when they dropped one game to Fort Lupton in a 2-1 match victory.
The Huskies most recently faced Bennett Saturday in their first match in the second round of league playoffs, losing 3-2. The Huskies dropped game one, 25-23, won the second game, 25-22, lost the third game, 25-23, and won game four by a score of 25-18 before finally falling in the abbreviated fifth and final game, 15-11.
“We have considerable talent, and at times have looked really good this season, but have just not been quite consistent enough to fulfill our potential as a team,” said Huskies Head Coach Johnna Bambrey. “But now I think we are developing enough consistency to establish ourselves as one of the top teams in the conference.”
If Bambrey were allowed to make a personal plea to the RPI committee, which of course is not possible, she might mention that her team, outside of the Bennett matches, has only lost two games since Oct. 5 and has swept five opponents since that time in 3-0 matches. Of the Huskies’ 15 match victories this season, 12 have been sweeps, meaning the opponent did not win a single game in the match.
Hopefully, the RPI ranking will take those factors into consideration before handing out state playoff tickets Nov. 4.
Standouts for the Huskies this season have included, but are not limited to, Georgia Schmidt, Kaily Wright, Alyssa Risenhoover, Charlize Renfro, Kaitlyn Wagner, Chloe Petitpas and Blanca Garcia-Quilez.
The remainder of the Huskies’ well-rounded roster includes Chyann Kelly, Heather Patterson, Amy Bezzant, Gabby Fuentes and Ilectra Dixon.
