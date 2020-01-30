The hits just keep on coming from the Platte Canyon Lady Huskies, as their remarkable turnaround season continued last week on the hardwood with a pair of conference victories over Bruce Randolph and KIPP Collegiate high schools.
The Huskies’ latest victories moved them to 7-4 on the season, and 4-1 in conference play.
Even more impressive than the fact that the Huskies are in the thick of the 2A/3A Frontier League race, with just five conference games remaining on their season schedule, was the manner in which they dispatched their two most recent opponents.
The Huskies knocked off Bruce Randolph 67-34, and blistered KIPP 59-5. The five points surrendered to KIPP is unofficially a school record for Lady Huskies basketball, but a complete history of game results since the school’s inception as not readily obtainable by press time.
Results from their two most recent contests, however, paint a clear picture of a team that is beginning to click on both ends of the floor. The scoring totals in each game represented season highs for the Huskies, while opponents are finding it increasingly difficult to cultivate offense of their own.
Junior playmaker Aspen Riesberg was sensational Jan. 22 against the Bruce Randolph Lady Grizzlies, racking up 29 points, nine rebounds and four steals.
Sharp-shooting sophomore and three-point specialist Chyann Kelly hit only one shot from three-point range against the Grizzlies, but still managed 15 points. Kelly also filled up the stat sheet with six assists and six steals, while teammate Amy Bezzant pitched in 10 points and nine rebounds of her own.
The Jan. 25 blowout of the KIPP Tigers featured a 24-point offensive outburst by Kelly, while teammates Riesberg and Bezzant pitched in 17 and eight points, respectively.
Remarkably, the Huskies, under first-year head coach Reesha Curtis, have only seven players on the roster.
“The girls are thrilled about the way the season is going, and so am I,” Curtis said. “The last two games were also valuable in the way that we had some players switch positions and do things that take them out of their comfort zone somewhat. So that’s always good to give them those opportunities to round out their skills and work on different aspects of their games.”
Story compiled from coaches’ reports.
