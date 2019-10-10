Early season non-conference games are of little importance now, as fall sports teams at Platte Canyon High School have recently reached the all-important conference play portions of their schedules.
Conference, or league, play is a huge deal because every contest comes with playoff ramifications, and every game is against familiar annual rivals. Fortunately for Huskies fans, all of the PCHS fall sports teams seem to be up to the task and building momentum at crunch time.
On the diamond
After exceeding last year’s win total about midway through this season, the Lady Huskies softball team under coach Bob Ikola is headed down the homestretch against a host of formidable Class 3A, District 1 conference opponents.
Most recently, the Lady Huskies fell in two games against Faith Christian, but a number of players continue to compile impressive season totals.
For starters, Heidi Sussenbach and Jadin DiMeo sit atop the conference with identical batting averages of .600. The two seniors have combined for 39 hits through 15 games.
DiMeo, an Honorable Mention All-State selection last season, has also struck out 39 hitters in 45 innings of work. That ranks fifth among Class 3A, District 1 pitchers.
Sophomore teammate Seviah Egbert is showing promise, batting .413, which ranks 15th in the conference.
The Huskies took on the Jefferson Lady Saints Oct. 8, but results were not available at press time.
At the net
The Lady Huskies volleyball squad under Head Coach Johnna Bambrey is quietly three matches above .500 and ranks third among Frontier League teams. The Huskies are 10-7 overall, but have compiled an impressive 6-2 mark in conference play.
Even more impressive is that the Huskies have a host of players showing up among conference leaders in virtually every statistical category.
Sophomore Blanca Garcia-Quilez Garcia, a transfer student from Spain, currently leads the conference in kill shot percentage of .291 with 70 kills on 179 attempts.
Teammate Alyssa Risenhoover, also just a sophomore, has a conference-leading 137 kill shots in 291 attempts, placing her second in the conference with a kill shot percentage of .265.
Under the statistical category of assists, Platte Canyon again occupies the top spot in the conference. Senior Charlize Renfro leads the conference by an enormous margin with 279 assists for an average of 5.8 per set.
The second-place assist leader has 152 for the season, some 127 assists behind Renfro.
Where ace serving is concerned, the Huskies again occupy the first and second spots among conference leaders. Renfro leads the conference with 35 service aces, while Garcia-Quilez Garcia trails close behind with 33.
Perhaps the most impressive statistical category for the Huskies is blocked shots. There can be little doubt that Bambrey’s team is attacking the nets with a vengeance, as Risenhoover (41), Garcia-Quilez Garcia (40) and Georgia Schmidt (20) occupy the top three spots among conference leaders.
Schmidt also ranks fifth in the conference with 98 digs (saves) on the season.
The Huskies had a big match Oct. 8 against Bennett, currently 4-0 in conference play, but results from that contest were not available at press time.
