A good bet is that first-year South Park High School girls basketball coach Preston Springer will compile a list of key players to lean upon during the upcoming season.
Looking at the anticipated roster, as well as statistics from last season, however, does not provide an overabundance of hints as to exactly which players might be included on that list.
Last season, during which the Lady Burros compiled an overall record of 7-10, and a conference record of 2-5, the team relied heavily upon a core of seniors that accounted for roughly 28 points per game. Considering that last season’s Burros averaged 38 points per contest as a team, this year’s returning players obviously have some work to do in filling that void.
One obvious candidate to help with that ominous task is junior Jordan Burnett. Burnett, as just a sophomore, cranked out eight points and almost five rebounds per contest, and was a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the floor.
Predicting who will join Burnett in leading the Burros, though, is currently a somewhat challenging calculation. In fact, not a single underclassman other than Burnett averaged more than three points per game a year ago.
Only three returning players will be seniors this season: Jessica Myers, Piper Davis and Scarlett Caniglia. Five returning players were either freshmen or sophomores last season.
The Burros endured an up-and-down 2018-19 season in which they won five of their first seven games before dropping eight of their last ten.
The Burros will open their season Dec. 6 against Moffat as part of the Cotopaxi Tournament. A Dec. 13 away game against Basalt, another away game Dec. 14 against North Park, and the Burros’ first home game against Platte Canyon Dec. 19 will follow.
The Burros will hit the road one final time for a Dec. 20 clash against Gilpin County before breaking for the Christmas holidays.
