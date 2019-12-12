Demons overtake Huskies in fourth quarter
The Platte Canyon High School boy’s basketball team started fast and enjoyed an 18-14 halftime advantage in their Dec. 5 season opener on the road against the Buena Vista Demons.
But the Demons found just enough offense to pull ahead by one point after three quarters, and outscored the Huskies 13-4 in the final period to win going away, 42-32.
While Huskies head coach Justin Gallegos would have much preferred a victory, he had to have been pleased by the production of a core of underclassmen who accounted for 24 of the team’s 32 points.
PCHS sophomore Kyler Edwards led his team in scoring and filled up the stat box with eight points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Freshman Grant Culpepper dropped six points, as did sophomore Allen Hardey.
Sophomore Evan Batzer, and seniors Ryder Bayman and Ridge Eisele contributed four points apiece.
The difference in the game, it could be argued, was that the Huskies went 0-12 from three-point range, while the Demons managed to score nine points from behind the arc.
The Huskies were back in action and on the road again Wednesday night in a contest against Clear Creek. Results from that game were not available at press time.
Lady Huskies toppled by relentless Lady Demons
The Buena Vista Lady Demons seemed a step ahead of the Lady Huskies on both ends of the floor Dec. 5 in the season opener for both teams.
The end result was a lopsided victory for the home team, 62-10.
The Demons not only had a deep roster of talented, experienced players, but they also mounted a relentless barrage of defensive pressure that forced the Huskies into 31 turnovers in the game.
That pressure did PCHS shooters no favors, either, as the Huskies cashed in on just three field goals in 30 attempts.
The good news for the Huskies was that sophomore Chyann Kelly picked up where she left off last year, leading the team in scoring with seven points. Typical of Kelly, one of her buckets came in the form of a three-pointer.
Amy Bezzant added two points, and Aspen Riesberg added a point to round out the PCHS scoring. Bezzant led the team with three rebounds, while Kelly and Riesberg each hauled in two boards.
The PCHS girls traveled to take on Clear Creek Wednesday night. Results from that contest were not available at press time.
(Story compiled from coaches’ reports via MaxPreps.com)
