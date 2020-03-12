The 2020 high school baseball season is underway.
The Platte Canyon Huskies officially began practices March 2 in preparation for a March 12 season opener on the road against Salida.
PCHS head coach Kelly Kirkpatrick is back for his second year, and Dean Carlstrom will serve as assistant coach.
Kirkpatrick will have seven returning from last year’s varsity team. Returning seniors include Brandon Patterson, Jacob Despain and Hunter Hewitt. Also returning will be sophomores Allen Hardey, Dominic Schubert, Wade Nelson and Kevin Kohler.
New to the team will be freshman Sean Lucas, Kolton Brown and Mason Johnston. Also new will be juniors Jenna Graybeal, Cash Stebner and Darius Boyer.
Senior and player-manager Seviah Egbert is also expected to see playing time for the Huskies.
There are five returning varsity lettermen from last year in Patterson, Hewitt, Despain, Hardey and Schubert.
The Huskies have three experienced pitchers in Patterson, Hewitt and Hardey.
“Those three will rotate on the mound,” Kirkpatrick said. “Schubert, Lucas and Boyer are next in line to pitch, but they have never pitched at a varsity level, so their development will take some time. Patterson, Hewitt and Hardey will also rotate between catching and shortstop.
Kirkpatrick added that a number of new additions to the team will also be beneficial.
“New additions Boyer and Lucas are promising – Boyer in centerfield, and Lucas at second base,” Kirkpatrick said. “Both are pretty versatile, and their presence in the lineup will definitely help. Patterson, Hewitt and Hardey must have a good year for the team to be successful, and the same could be said for Jacob Despain at first base. Last year’s freshmen, Schubert, Nelson and Kyle Kohler, also need to solidify their places in the lineup with solid defense and consistent production at the plate.”
The 2020 managers for the Huskies will be Amy Bezzant and Egbert. There are currently 14 players on the varsity squad.
According to Kirkpatrick, the teams to beat in the Fronteir League will be The Academy and Bennett.
“The conference will be tough, as always,” Kirkpatrick said. “But I’m happy to have experienced players returning, and a host of talented kids that are new to the team. The mood of the team has been terrific so far, and we are super-excited to kick off the 2020 season.”
The Huskies will remain on the road until they host Lyons at home March 20. Game time is 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.