The Platte Canyon High School swim team invited a group of perennial powerhouses to compete in the Husky Invitational Jan. 25 at the Marge Hudak Pool in Bailey.
St. Mary’s Academy and Chatfield High School dueled for top honors at the event, with St. Mary’s narrowly edging out a first-place finish.
Even in the face of exceptionally stiff competition, however, the Lady Huskies’ 200-Yard Medley Relay foursome was the best in the field by more than five full seconds. Jadyn Mattson, Evelyn Lucas, Blanca Garcia-Quilez-Garcia and Madisenne McAllister posted a blistering time of 2:22.79, well ahead of the second-place Chatfield swimmers at 2:27.83.
Lucas and Garcia-Quilez-Garcia each turned in noteworthy performances in individual events as well.
Lucas recorded second-place finish in the grueling 500-Yard Freestyle with a time of 6:48.56, and teammate Garcia-Quilez-Garcia captured second-place honors in the always-entertaining 100-Yard Breaststroke event with a time of 1:24.18.
The PCHS 200-Yard Freestyle Relay team of Sadie Lozensky, Sydney Wagner, Lucas and Garcia-Quilez-Garcia finished fourth with a time of 2:11.94.
Mattson also recorded a time of 1:15.37, good for a sixth-place showing amongst those participating in the 100-Yard Backstroke.
Wagner took eighth place amongst an explosive field of 100-Yard Freestyle swimmers with a time of 1:16.53, and teammate McAllister finished 12th in a field of 19 competitors in the 50-Yard Freestyle.
The Lady Huskies will compete next in the Tri-Peaks League Meet at Fountain Valley Feb. 4-5.
Story compiled with coaches’ reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.