Once again, the Platte Canyon High School Cross Country team has established itself as a regional power and will prepare to defend its designation as one of the state’s best Oct. 26 at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs.
Under head coach Reesha Curtis, the Huskies earned a trip to Colorado Springs with an exceptional showing Oct. 18 at the Colorado Class 2A Region 3 Meet in Rocky Ford.
Fourteen regional schools competed to determine which athletes advance to state. About 70 athletes competed in each race, making a number of individual showings by Platte Canyon runners all the more impressive.
The Lady Huskies, who placed second in the state among Class 2A teams in 2018, finished second at Regionals with two runners finishing in the top 10, and three in the top 15.
Emma Dikken led the way for the Lady Huskies with a fifth-place overall finish, while teammate Hannah Grover cruised in at ninth and Eleigha Hamari a very respectable 13th.
The boys team placed fifth at regionals on the strength of a third-place overall performance by PCHS senior Tim Long.
PCHS volleyball team rolls into playoffs
If momentum headed into the playoffs has any value at all, then the PCHS volleyball team should be poised for a postseason run after placing among the state’s top Class 2A teams and finishing third in a highly competitive Class 2A/3A Frontier League conference.
What’s more, the Lady Huskies finished conference play with convincing victories over Sheridan and Middle Park. Those victories, along with a season record of 11-7 and a conference record of 7-3, make the Lady Huskies candidates to host a playoff game.
That playoff game will occur at 4 p.m. against Bruce Randolph at Platte Canyon High School. The team will also play at 6:30 p.m. that same day, at home against The Pinnacle.
Teams advancing from Thursday action will resume playoff competition Saturday.
What has been determined is that the Lady Huskies are a young, athletic group that has shown the ability to do more than just survive in a conference brimming with highly competitive programs such as Bennett, DSST Montview, Lake County and KIPP Denver Collegiate.
The Lady Huskies are not just a one-or two-player team, either, as a bevy of Platte Canyon players have consistently remained among the individual statistical leaders within the conference.
Georgia Schmidt was the player of the match for the Lady Huskies in a three-set, Oct. 19 victory over Middle Park. Schmidt led the team with seven serve receive passes to setter, 11 digs, one assisted stuff, 10 kills and no hitting errors. Most impressive was her serving, as she served up 15 points with one ace.
When set three was on the line, Schmidt took over the serve with a tied score of 25-25, and finished the match serving up points 26 and 27.
Chloe Petitpas recorded eight serve receive passes to setter, 13 digs, one assisted stuff and seven points scored off of her serves.
Kaily Wright, returning from an ankle injury, got in two full rotations and picked up where she left off after being out for two weeks. Wright had 14 digs, five serve receive passes to setter and was clutch with serves having no errors out of 11 attempts, seven points scored and one ace.
Alyssa Risenhoover contributed eight digs, three solo stuffs, one assisted stuff, and six kills, one of which she hammered down to win match point.
Charlize Renfro dished out 17 assists, six digs, and served up one ace and six points.
The Huskies came back to win the final game after being down early, 8-3, and again toward the end of the game, 13-18. Despite a lot of serving errors and Middle Park sitting on game point twice (24-23 and 25-24) the Huskies clawed their way back in it to eventually wins 27-25.
Looks like playoff football for PCHS
After taking more than their fair share of bumps and bruises during an 0-4 stretch to start the season, the PCHS football team has emerged as a likely candidate to win the Class 1A Foothills League Conference en route to another playoff appearance.
The 38-8 victory over Sheridan Oct. 19, which followed victories over Clear Creek and Jefferson during the previous two weeks, has the Huskies sitting pretty with only two conference games remaining on the schedule.
One of those games, however, scheduled to have taken place Oct. 26, has been canceled due to forfeiture on the part of Lake County. That means Manual, playing host to the Huskies Nov. 1, will represent the next and final conference game of the season for the Huskies. That contest might also determine the conference championship if Manual survives an Oct. 25 clash against Clear Creek.
If Manual loses to Clear Creek, the Huskies automatically wrap up the conference title regardless of the outcome Nov. 1.
The Huskies are currently 3-4 overall, and 3-0 in conference play. Manual is 2-5 overall, 2-1 in conference play. Manual slipped past Jefferson Oct. 18 in an overtime thriller, 26-20.
