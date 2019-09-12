Runs have been coming in bunches as of late for the Platte Canyon High School Lady Huskies softball team, as they scored 17 runs in a wild affair against Alameda and then toppled the Strive Prep Ocelots 17-0.
In a Sept. 9 home game against Strive Prep, Huskies ace pitcher Jaden DiMeo got off to a shaky start by walking the first three batters she faced. DiMeo struck out the next hitter and got some help from her defense, however, and escaped the inning unscathed.
RBI singles by DiMeo and teammate Seviah Egbert sparked an extended rally in the bottom of the second inning that ultimately produced eight runs.
Two strikeouts and a ground out set the Huskies up to do more damage in the bottom of the second inning, and they cashed in with a couple of walks, followed by RBI singles by Jenna Graybeal and Sydney Mammoser.
A base-clearing triple over the right fielder’s head by Egbert led to a commanding 17-0 Huskies lead.
DiMeo fanned another pair of hitters and got the third hitter to ground out, making quick work of the Ocelots in the top of the third inning.
The contest was halted via the run-rule, leaving the Huskies with a 3-4 record on the young season.
A Sept. 3 road game against the Alameda Pirates saw numerous momentum swings and 36 runs scored between the two teams.
The Huskies jumped out to an early lead with a key 2-RBI single by Jenna Graybeal in the top of the first inning, but the Pirates answered with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning.
In the top of the second inning, Saviah Egbert unleashed a 2-RBI triple and later scored to push the Huskies’ advantage to 8-3.
The Huskies did more damage in the top of the third, as Heidi Sussenbach and Jaden DiMeo each posted RBI singles. Before the smoke cleared in the top of the third, Platte Canyon had built what looked like a commanding 13-4 lead.
In the fourth inning, however, the tide started to shift in favor of the Pirates.
The Huskies failed to score, while the Pirates capitalized on an error and some big hits to close the gap to 13-10.
Solid pitching and defense prevailed for both teams until the bottom of the sixth inning, when the Pirates exploded for nine runs.
Seemingly undaunted by having lost the lead in dramatic fashion, the Huskies did not go down quietly. A single off the red-hot bat of Egbert was followed by two more PCHS runs when DiMeo and Graybeal each scored on passed balls.
That left the Huskies needing just two runs to tie the contest with only one out recorded, but Pirates pitching managed a pair of strikeouts to preserve a 19-17 win.
