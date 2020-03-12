Fitzsimmons Middle School wrestling finished sixth out of nine teams. Bennett, Byers, Calhan, Carson, Colorado School for Deaf and Blind, Hanover, Peyton and Simla were the other teams competing in the tournament.
At 75-80 pounds, Parker Reisburg pinned Michel Santos of Carson Middle School. He then pinned Caiden Rosario of Carson Middle School to advance to the championship match. Reisburg lost to Connor Stegeman, also of Carson Middle School, and finished second.
At 90 pounds, Aiden Karashinski pinned Jel Wallerstedt of Simla Middle School. He then pinned Amando Zambrano of Carson Middle School. He lost to Trenton Compton of Peyton, and finsished second.
At 95 pounds, Ryder Conwell pinned Bryce Compton of Peyton. He lost to Gabriel Manuel of Hanover Middle School and finished second.
At the 100 pound weight class, Gage Carlson lost to Xavier Cuevas of Carson Middle School, then lost to Valeria Diaz of Hanover Middle School.
The Mustangs had two wrestlers at the 110 pound weight class. Kyle Norris lost to Jackson Pfost of Simla Middle School, and then lost to Carson Shults of Simla Middle School. Madilyn Conwell lost to Arvell Amos of Carson Middle School. She pinned Riley Cochran of Calhan. Conwell finished fourth.
At 115-120 pounds, Fierce Clair pinned Joshatv Avila of Colorado School of Deaf and Blind. Randy Hart of Carson Middle School pinned Clair. Clair lost to Rafe Fox of Calhan Middle School.
At 125 pounds, Cameron Seidler lost to Kyler Taylor of Carson Middle School and then lost to Tavis Griffin of Hanover Middle School.
“One of our biggest teams we’ve ever had,” Coach Gary Rhoads said. “That is due to to our Bailey Head Lockers program, which also was the biggest team as well. We had a great season. Today we could have won the tournament, but several eighth graders and other experinced wrestlers couldn’t attend. We are looking forward to the growth of all our wrstling programs and we are already looking forward to next year.”
This tournament ended the season for the Mustangs.
