My husband and I would like to extend a gigantic thank you to everyone who helped us and other stranded travelers during the white-out on Nov. 30.
Your kindness and generosity made us feel safe, warm and relaxed during such a stressful experience. Our hearts are filled with joy after seeing so many members of your community volunteer to take care of hundreds of strangers.
When we look back on this Thanksgiving vacation, I know we will remember the harrowing drive. But mostly, we will remember the smiling faces serving spaghetti and waffles, the thoughtful folks who opened up more classrooms so that we could sleep on a carpeted floor, and the brave soul who gave us a lift to the school, after losing power at the community center, because the tires on our car were literally frozen to the ground.
Thank you to all the volunteers, and to the students and teachers, for opening your home and your hearts to keep us safe.
With gratitude.
Hannah Koschnitzke
Golden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.